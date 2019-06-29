Ahead of Delhi Elections, BJP President JP Nadda Says AAP has Become a 'Laughing Stock'
In reference to the 2015 Assembly elections where the Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 out of 70 seats, Nadda claimed that the people of Delhi have now started realising what the leaders have actually done.
JP Nadda during a press conference. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Jun 29 (PTI) BJP working president J P Nadda Saturday claimed the ruling AAP has become "a laughing stock" and exuded confidence that his party will form government in Delhi as the city needs a leadership with "serious vision" for it.
Addressing the party's Delhi unit leaders on the second day of the state working committee's meeting, he asked them to work together for the Delhi elections, due early next year.
"They (AAP) have become the laughing stock. Delhi, being the national capital, needs a leadership which has a serious vision for the city," he said. Nadda claimed that people are not happy with the Arvind Kejriwal-government in delhi and exuded confidence that the BJP will win the Delhi Assembly elections.
"I am fully confident that we will succeed in Delhi," the BJP working president said. In his 30-minute speech, Nadda listed the public-welfare schemes of the Modi government and and congratulated BJP's Delhi unit for its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which party won all the seven seats in national capital.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari claimed that the AAP has "failed to address acute water crisis" in the city and his party unit has prepared a detailed plan to address the problems the national capital faces.
Senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, V K Malhotra, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans and Kuljeet Chahal were present at the meeting.
