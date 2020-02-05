English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Ahead of Delhi Polls, EC Says its Nod Isn't Required for Govt to Announce Ram Temple Trust
Responding to questions on whether the government required a clearance from the poll panel to announce the trust as the model code was in place in Delhi, a EC spokesperson said the nod was 'not required'.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday said its approval was "not required" for the government to announce the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust.
Responding to questions on whether the government required a clearance from the poll panel to announce the trust as the model code was in place in Delhi, a EC spokesperson said the nod was "not required".
Delhi goes to polls on Saturday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How These School Students are Helping Save Stray Dogs With Their 3D-Printed Prosthetic Limbs
- Videos of Karisma-Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh-Gauri Dancing at Armaan-Anissa's Wedding Reception Go Viral
- Mirabai Chanu Betters Her Own National Record to 203kg to Win Gold in Nationals
- Indian Women's League: Kamala Devi Hat-trick Leads Gokulam Kerala FC into Semi-finals
- Jeff Bezos Paid Nearly Rs 12 Lakh in Parking Tickets in 3 Years While Building Dream Mansion