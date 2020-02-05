Ahead of Delhi Polls, EC Says its Nod Isn't Required for Govt to Announce Ram Temple Trust

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday said its approval was "not required" for the government to announce the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust.

Responding to questions on whether the government required a clearance from the poll panel to announce the trust as the model code was in place in Delhi, a EC spokesperson said the nod was "not required".

Delhi goes to polls on Saturday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.