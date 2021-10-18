Ahead of Election for UP Assembly Deputy Speaker, SP Plays Backward Card

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the political parties have geared up for another battle, the election of Deputy Speaker of UP Assembly which is being held after a gap of 14 years. Earlier, Rajesh Agarwal of BJP was elected unopposed for this post in July 2004 and his tenure was till May 2007. After this, the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly was not held. According to Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey, voting for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held on Monday from 11 am to 3 pm in Vidhan Bhavan.

At present, BJP has 304, Samajwadi Party 49, Bahujan Samaj Party’s 16, Apna Dal’s nine, Congress’s seven, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party’s four, three independents, two unaffiliated members and one MLA each of Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party.

In the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Agarwal filed his nomination papers for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Meanwhile, Narendra Verma of Samajwadi Party filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly at Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Auditorium of Vidhan Bhavan. It is noteworthy that Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit had recently rejected the defection petition filed against SP MLA Nitin Agarwal.

According to the strategy of BJP, Naresh Agarwal is considered a strong leader of the Vaish community in the state. Former Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal has been removed from the Yogi cabinet and made the national treasurer of the party. In such a situation, making Nitin the vice-president will not only send a good message to the Vaish society, but the party will also get a young face from the Vaish society. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party is working on a strategy to take on the BJP and is preparing to make this election forward versus backward.

The Samajwadi Party wants to send a message to the backward castes through this election that BJP is not giving importance to the backward class, while SP has fielded a candidate from the backward class. SP has fielded Narendra Verma, an old veteran leader of backward classes and MLA from Mahmudabad seat of Sitapur.

