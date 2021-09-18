Ahead of Elections, Yogi Govt to Increase Retirement Age of Doctors from 65 to 70 years

With a few months remaining for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the State has decided to increase the retirement age of doctors from 65 years to 70 years.

The Cabinet will soon be passing a proposal in this regard as the government believes that this will help the State in fighting the corona pandemic and other diseases with much more experienced doctors.

According to the information, the proposal related to this decision will soon be okayed. Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna has said in an exclusive interview with News18 that doctors with more experience are needed at the moment.

“After retirement, doctors open their private clinic, but it will be better that they give their services to us. Keeping this in view, we have prepared the proposal. CM Yogi Adityanath has also given his consent on this. Soon it will be approved by the Cabinet,” said Khanna.

At the same time, regarding the working of the government, the senior minister said, “The Yogi government has fulfilled every promise of the Lok Sankalp Patra so far in its tenure. Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we have done those things which were difficult for SP and BSP to even imagine. Right now, the situation in the other States is very bad regarding Corona, but today in a big State like UP, there are more than 35 such districts, which have become free from Corona. Even in the matter of vaccination, we left the rest of the States far behind. Today, more than 50 per cent of the population in UP has taken the first dose of the vaccine. The number of medical colleges opened by this government has not been opened in any previous government.”

Speaking on the 2022 Assembly elections and farmers protest, the Minister said, “The opposition does not have any issue left at the moment. They are only trying to push their agenda by instigating the farmers but it is not going to work. We have lived up to the trust the people had placed in us.”

