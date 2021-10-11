Ahead of Gazette Notification, Godavari Board to Take Vver Peddavagu from Telangana

Ahead of a possible Gazette notification implementation from October 15 as per the Centre’s directive, the Godavari Board discussed the irrigation projects to take over for maintenance. The Centre recently issued a gazette notification to end the conflict among the two warring States on irrigation projects, water share and related matters.

Telangana Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar reiterated the government stance to defer the Gazette notification.

He informed the media that the State government appealed to the Godavari Board to refrain from implementing the gazette notification on irrigation projects. Rajat Kumar said that the government is to take a call on the same after getting a full report.

“On State behalf, we have asked the board to defer the Gazette notification until we take a call,” he said.

The secretary also said that the Godavari Board is to take over the Peddavagu in the Telangana area.

“Our State opposes the board to take over all the projects and the AP is in favour of giving them all,” he said.

The board may take one Peddavagu and not all the projects now.

The two boards of Krishna and Godavari asked the States to give Rs 200 crore for maintenance and the Telangana government is yet to decide on this.

The AP government is in favour of giving all projects to the Godavari board and Telangana State is not ready for that, he clarified.

During his Delhi visit, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealed to the Centre to postpone the Gazette notification. The CM also appealed to Union Water Resources Minister Gajendera Shekhawat to postpone the Gazette notification and take only old projects into its purview.

It is to be seen what decision the Centre would take after getting the report.

