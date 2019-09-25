Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls INLD Promises Loan Waiver, Free Electricity

Kaithal (Har): In a bid to woo farmers ahead of the Haryana assembly polls, the Indian National Lok Dal here on Wednesday promised to waive loans up to Rs 10 lakh.

The party also announced to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan commission besides promising free electricity for agricultural purposes.

Addressing a rally held to mark the 106th birth anniversary of his father and former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, party chief Om Prakash Chautala said that the country's prosperity depended on the welfare of farmers.

Chautala, who is serving a sentence in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam and is out on parole, accused the government of not fulfilling its promises, saying farmers were facing hardships due to it.

"They did not fulfil their promise. Our country's economy is mostly based on agriculture. If farmers are happy, then the country is prosperous, but they are in distress, then the country can never be happy and prosperous," Chautala said.

Extolling the contribution of his father to the welfare of farmers, Chautala claimed that it was only their party that never failed to deliver on its promises. Chautala promised to implement the Swaminathan Commission recommendations if voted to power so that farmers could get a fair and remunerative price for their produce.

At present, farmers are in debt with no hope of relief, he said, adding that with the implementation of the recommendations, farmers would no longer be dependent on loans. Attacking the BJP government, Chautala claimed that every section of society was fed up with its policies.

"They promised to bring back money stashed abroad and said Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in every account, but they failed to fulfil their promises," he said.

Chautala also announced that the INLD would release its list of candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said 33 per cent of the tickets will be kept for women. Earlier addressing the rally, senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala made several poll promises.

He said if voted to power, loans of farmers and small traders up to Rs 10 lakh would be waived, adding that the electricity bill for agricultural consumption would be waived. He said the electricity bill for domestic consumption would be halved for farmers. He also said Rs 5 lakh for each woman would be given Rs 5 lakh as "kanyadan" at the time of her marriage.

In addition, they would be provided with free higher education, he said, adding that the security and welfare of the women would be their top priority. Abhay Singh also promised a job to at least one member of a family and an unemployment allowance of Rs 15,000 to the youth.

He said Chaudhary Devi Lal had recognised tractor as an integral part of the farmers' needs and had exempted it from taxes by terming it as their "gadda".

"On coming to power, we will bear all expenses for the registration of tractors," he added.

In recognition of the contribution of Haryana's youth to defending the borders of the country, he promised to provide them with two-room houses.

