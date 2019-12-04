Bengaluru: Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna and five others were booked on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting four BJP workers in Hassan district of Karnataka. An FIR was filed at the Channarayapatna police station against all the six accused for attempt to murder.

Suraj is the son of former minister HD Revanna and the nephew of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

According to the FIR, the six have been accused of assaulting the victims for leaving the JD(S) and joining the BJP. On the day of the purported incident, the accused as well as 150-200 people reached one of the victim's house, where the four BJP workers had gathered, and threatened to kill them. The accused then allegedly thrashed the BJP workers with sticks and damaged two cars parked outside the house.

The injured were taken to the Channarayapatna Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including an attempt to murder, rioting, being armed with deadly weapon, intentional hurt to provoke breach of trust, house trespass, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Denying the allegations, HD Revanna said Suraj was not even at the spot at the time of the incident and the case is fabricated.

"Suraj was campaigning in Mandagere (a village in KR Pet constituency in Mandya district). Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and Mysore IG (Inspector General) made him the A1 (accused 1) in this case," said HD Revanna. "For the last week, under their watch, money is being distributed in the KR Pet constituency. We are aware of this and have informed the Election Commission as well. And it is all happening from this Nimbahalli village where two BJP corporators from Bengaluru have also halted."

HD Revanna said JDS workers from the district will sit on a dharna outside the office of the Superintendent of Police on December 6.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan claimed Suraj and others arrived in 30-40 vehicles, broke the door, entered and assaulted the victims, "like in movies".

"If the police hadn't arrived on time, something worse would have happened. There are eyewitness... the law will take its course," he added.

Fifteen constituencies in Karnataka, including KR Pet, will go for bypolls on December 5. The bypolls were necessitated after 17 MLAs resigned in July, leading to the fall of the previous Congress-JDS coalition government in the state. The lawmakers were disqualified by the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for the rest of the term, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court that, however, struck down the term of disqualification.

