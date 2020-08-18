Ahead of Key Bypolls in MP, CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces Reservation for Locals in Govt Jobs

In a landmark decision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that government jobs will now be reserved for domicile certificate holders of the state. This means that natives of other states will not be able to apply for government jobs in MP.

Formalities related to this decision will be completed shortly, sources in the Chief Minister's Office told News18.

“The Madhya Pradesh government today has taken an important decision of offering government jobs to only local youths. We are making necessary legal arrangements for this,” Chouhan said in a video message.

The announcement is widely seen as a move aimed at wooing voters ahead of the crucial bypolls to 27 assembly seats in the state.

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel called the decision a welcome step, adding that necessary amendments would be introduced to ensure only those who have cleared their Class 12 examinations from MP are eligible for government jobs. This will ensure local kids’ right to state resources, he said.

After Kamal Nath took charge as chief minister in 2018, he had announced that 70% of jobs in the private sector will be reserved for local youths.

Reacting to Chouhan’s announcement, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary said the move came "better late than never", adding that the chief minister has finally realised that youth of the state need jobs. “They did not remember when outsiders were forced into government jobs through Vyapam scam,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary claimed that the unemployment rate has risen to 28% in MP, adding that mere announcements would not suffice and proper mechanism is needed. He said the Congress government had ensured 70% jobs to local youths in the private sector.

"They need to ensure that government vacancies are advertised in the first place, which is hardly happening in MP," Chaudhary alleged.