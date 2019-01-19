LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

After Rajasthan, UP Govt Clears 'Special Cess' on Liquor to Fund Cow Protection

Earlier on January 3, the government had cleared the proposal to establish temporary cow shelters in the state to deal with stray cow menace

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a special cess on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Beer to fund stray cow shelter homes, grazing grounds and other cattle protection-related activities in the state. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

A similar step was taken in Rajasthan where the government imposed a 20 per cent cess, in addition to a 20 per cent surcharge on stamp duty on the same for liquor sold in the state for cow protection.

UP government spokesperson and power minister Srikant Sharma said the government will collect an additional revenue of Rs 155 crore annually by imposing a special fee on excise.

"While an additional fee of Re 0.50 to Rs 2 will be imposed on per bottle of beer and IMFL, the special fee would be Rs 10 per bottle consumed in the bars to fund the stray cow shelters in the state," he said.

Earlier on January 3, the government had cleared the proposal to establish temporary cow shelters in the state to deal with stray cow menace.

In other decisions, the government approved to provide 7th pay commission wages to the employees of state Bridge Corporation, while about 1.0163 hectares of irrigation land in Maharajganj district would be handed over to the SSB. The government has also changed the name of Mughalsarai tehsil in Chandauli district to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya tehsil.​

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
