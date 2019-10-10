Rebellion in Shiv Sena Over Kalyan Seat-Sharing as Uddhav's Apology Rejected, 26 Corporators Quit

New Delhi: Two days after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray apologised to his partymen for giving away seats to alliance partner BJP, 26 Sena corporators and 300 party workers sent their resignation to him citing their 'unhappiness over the distribution of seats'. Shiv Sainiks in Kalyan are upset that the seat was given to the BJP, which has issued a ticket to two time MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.

A group of Sena workers are opposing the choice of Gaikwad as they allege that he has done little for the constituency. They were vouching for Dhananjay Bodare of the Shiv Sena instead.

Bodare, an electrical engineer who has been with the Shiv Sena for the last 27 years, rebelled against the party after the announcement and will be contesting independently.

"We have resigned from the party so that our senior leaders from Shiv Sena do not face an embarrassing situation. As they have already announced an alliance and have appealed to support the alliance candidate who is from BJP, which we cannot do and hence decided to resign. We have sent our resignations to Uddhav Ji, Guardian minister Eknath Shinde and Local MP Shrikant Shinde ji," news agency ANI quoted Sharad Patil, a Sena leader from Kalyan.

In the party's annual gathering at Shivaji park on Dussehra, Thackeray focused on why he chose an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and agreed to play second fiddle to the party. The Shiv Sena, which has always been the big brother in the alliance of 25 years, is contesting on 124 seats in the forthcoming assembly polls, while the BJP and other allies will be contesting on the remaining seats out of the 288 seats.

The Sena had been pressing for at least 135 seats during months of deliberation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but later settled for 124 and two seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the saffron party's quota. In an interview to Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray said he had shown “maturity” in dealing with the alliance.

