Ahead of Maharashtra Polls, Amravati Assembly Constituency Gets Over 4,000 New Voters

As many as 4,135 new voters, including 1,448 women, were registered during an enrollment drive undertaken in July.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Ahead of Maharashtra Polls, Amravati Assembly Constituency Gets Over 4,000 New Voters
Representative image of polling. (PTI)
Amravati: More than 4,000 new voters have been added in the Amravati Assembly constituency of poll-bound Maharashtra at the end of the latest enrolment drive, an official said on Friday.

With this, the number of voters in the constituency has gone up to 3,45,597, including 1,68,089 women, Returning Officer Udaysingh Rajput said.

As many as 4,135 new voters, including 1,448 women, were registered during an enrollment drive undertaken in July, he said.

Speaking about arrangements for the October 21 polling, Rajput said 291 regular and 18 auxiliary booths will be set up.

As many as 1,550 voters will be able to cast their votes at each booth, he said.

He said seven flying squads and three stable observation squads have been constituted, while 340 polling squads comprising 1,360 staffers have been formed.

After the model code of conduct came into force last Saturday, as many as 3,805 posters, banners, hoardings and flags have been removed from buildings across the district, Rajput said.

