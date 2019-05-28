English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Modi’s Swearing-in, Here’s a List of World Leaders Who’ll Grace the Event
India has sent out invites to leaders of BIMSTEC countries, Kyrgz Republic and Mauritius for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi on May 30 as he steps into his second term as Prime Minister.
File photo of Prime Minister -designate Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: The presidents of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday were among a host of foreign dignitaries who confirmed their attendance at Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for a second term on Thursday.
President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7pm.
The prime ministers of Nepal, Mauritius and Bhutan as well as the special envoy of Thailand have also confirmed their participation at the event, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
It said the government has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries for the swearing-in ceremony.
India has sent out invites to leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, Kyrgz Republic and Mauritius for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi on May 30 as he steps into his second term as Prime Minister.
The BIMSTEC nations include Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, his Sri Lankan counter-part Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and his Bhutan counterpart Lotay Tshering have confirmed their participation at the oath-taking ceremony.
The Special Envoy of Thailand, Grisada Boonrach, will also attend the event.
"We look forward to receiving the dignitaries in New Delhi for the ceremony. We will keep you abreast of any related developments, including bilateral engagements, in due course,” the MEA said.
