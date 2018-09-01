English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of MP Polls, Kamal Nath Remains Undecided Whether to Contest or Not
When asked if he would contest the upcoming assembly elections, Nath seemed indecisive and said he was yet to decide whether or not he would contest assembly poll.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kamal Nath. (PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath on Saturday said that he is yet to decide if he would contest the upcoming Assembly elections.
Nath was speaking to the media at the launch of an outreach survey of the party’s youth wing. Youth Congress national president Keshav Chand Yadav unveiled the survey, which seeks to gauge the young voter’s mood in MP.
When asked if he would contest the upcoming assembly elections, Nath seemed indecisive and said he was yet to decide whether or not he would contest assembly poll. Another frontrunner for the CM post, Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, has not made public his plans of contesting.
Speaking on the debate over simultaneous polls, the nine-time Chhindwara MP said that BJP president Amit Shah has approached the Law Commission with the proposal and thus one could not discard the seriousness of the idea.
He reminded the media that a top Congress delegation, too, had called on the Law Commission on the issue later on.
Notably, chief election officer OP Rawat during his MP visit had hinted that the Assembly polls would take place at the scheduled time.
Nath also slammed the Union government over demonetisation saying that RBI has stated that only Rs 10,000 crore worth currency notes did not return to bank. He said that amount included money stuck in court cases and damaged currency notes and added that if this was also counted, then the returned amount would be much higher.
RBI had in a report on Wednesday outlined that 99.3 per cent of junked notes had returned to the banks.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
