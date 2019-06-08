Take the pledge to vote

Ahead of Organisational Polls in BJP, Amit Shah to Meet Key Party Leaders Next Week

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader Amit Shah.
New Delhi: As the BJP prepares for organisational polls, its president Amit Shah has convened a meeting of key organisation leaders from states and Union Territories on June 13 and 14, party sources said Saturday.

The meeting will be attended by leaders in-charge of organisational affairs, they said.

The organisational polls will be held in the party's units in all states and UTs, with the likely exception of Assembly poll-bound states like Haryana and Maharashtra, before it elects a national president.

Shah's three-year term had ended earlier this year but the party had asked him to continue as it postponed organisational polls to focus on the Lok Sabha elections. As he has been inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Cabinet, many party leaders are of the view that he will step down as the party president.

The BJP has made no official comment on the matter.

The party will also launch a nationwide membership drive, which will be followed by election of its heads in states and Union Territories, before it elects its new national president, the sources said.

This will be followed by reconstitution of organisation from booth-level onwards in states, they said.

New members of state councils will elect their respective state chiefs and then members of the national council will elect a new president.

Most of the senior functionaries, including state heads and the national president, are elected with a consensus.

