Ahead of PM Modi's Kerala Visit, Rahul Gandhi to Begin Three-day Wayanad Tour Today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to begin his three-day visit to his constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad. This is Gandhi’s first trip to Wayanad since winning the seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

“I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days,” Gandhi tweeted on Thursday morning.

The Congress had performed dismally in the Lok Sabha elections, and had even lost out on its bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Kerala had been the only bright spot as the grand old party managed to win 19 seats in the state.

Gandhi's visit to the state, being touted as a rare celebration for the party, will be spread over the three districts that form the Wayanad constituency. He will be visiting Malappuram followed by Wayanad and finally Kozhikode district.

In his first action as a lawmaker, Gandhi had last week written to CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inquire about a farmer’s suicide. The Congress chief at the time had said that the death was “not isolated”. Vijayan had in turn prompted the party chief to raise the issue in Parliament.

Gandhi’s visit comes just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the southern state. Modi will offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Saturday and pray at the Lord Venkateswara shrine Sunday.

An official release in Kochi said the Prime Minister will arrive at 11.35 pm Friday and stay at the Government Guest House there overnight. He will offer prayers at the Guruvayur temple on Saturday morning after reaching there by a special helicopter from the Naval Airport in Kochi. Modi will return to Kochi at 12.40pm.