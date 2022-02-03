Ahead of PM's Visit to Muchintal, Telangana CM Says 'Ramanuja Statue of Equality to Spread Peace Across World'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Thursday voiced hope that Samatha Murthy statue of Ramanujam at Muchintal Ashram of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will soon become a major tourist destination in the state. The saint and revolutionary Ramanuja has preached equality, respect, and peace to all about 1,000 years ago, he said after visiting the ashram and added that the Jeeyar Swamy has disciples in India and across the world.

KCR’s visit to the Sahasrabdi Utsav of Ramanuja at the site gets prominence as the Samatha Murthy statue will be dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5. KCR instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make foolproof and elaborate arrangements for the PM visit to Hyderabad and his visit to the ashram and ICRISAT.

He said that Ramanuja has preached equality, respect, and peace amongst all and the ashram will continue to follow the tradition. The Muchintal Ashram will soon become a great tourist destination in Telangana to spread respect and peace and will continue the preaching of Ramanuja.

He also interacted with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and Rameshwar Rao and discussed the programs. He directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Modi for the event.

