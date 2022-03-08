Ahead of Poll Results, Punjab CM Channi Milks Goat, Video has Internet in Splits

“Religious rituals to frustration over impending defeat.” These are the reactions to a 45-second video put out by Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, which shows him milking a goat in Ballo village in Bhadaur.

Two days before votes for Punjab assembly elections are counted, Channi, Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate, spent a few hours showing off his skills of milking a goat in the village, which falls in his constituency, Bhadaur.

Village Ballo, Bhadaur pic.twitter.com/ZRGmklHTiT— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) March 8, 2022

Channi shared the video on his official Twitter handle. Channi had contested the elections from two segments this time—his own constituency Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

The video drew some hilarious reactions with speculations over the reason behind the act. The video has over 35,000 views on Twitter.

“This is what he’ll be doing after March 10, so he’s learning now,” one wrote in Hindi

“The right work for the next 5 years,” one user wrote in Hindi.

Exit polls have predicted rival Aam Aadmi Party’s win in the Punjab assembly elections.

