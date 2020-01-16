English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Ahead of Polls, Delhi Congress Announces Cashback Scheme to Encourage People to Save Water
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said if the Congress comes to power, it will give 30 paise per litre water saved. He said the money will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of people.
A file photo of Congress leader Subhash Chopra. (PTI)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Delhi Congress on Thursday said if it comes to power, it will launch a scheme under which people who save water will get a cashback.
Delhi Congress president Shubhash Chopra said if the Congress comes to power, it will give 30 paise per litre water saved. He said the money will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of people.
