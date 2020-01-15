Ahead of Polls, Delhi Police Appeals to People to Ensure Anti-CAA Protests Don't Hamper Voting Process
Delhi assembly elections are slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will be on February 11.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police is appealing to people to ensure that their protests does not hamper the polling process and cause inconvenience, a senior officer said on Wednesday.
"There are protesters sitting at Shaheen Bagh and outside Jamia Millia Islamia but they have been peaceful. We will ensure that there is conducive atmosphere for elections," said Praveer Ranjan, special commissioner of police, Election Cell.
The officer said the police has been appealing to people that their protests should not affect polling process and "we hope they will cooperate".
The officer said incidents of violence have been recently reported from certain areas of Delhi but police took action and the situation is peaceful.
