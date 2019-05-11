English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal Refutes Sheila Dikshit's Claims He Spread Rumours About Her Health
A senior Congress leader said Dikshit tweeted about the matter after learning that volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party were telling voters in northeast Delhi that she is unable to actively take part in campaigning because of her health.
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: On the eve of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in friendly banter on Twitter over the former's health.
Dikshit asked Kejriwal why he is spreading rumours about her health.
"Why are you spreading rumours about my health. If you have nothing to do, then come over and have food at my place. You can also see how my health is, have food and also learn to fight elections without spreading rumours," she tweeted in Hindi.
A senior Congress leader said Dikshit posted the tweet after learning that volunteers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are spreading rumours in northeast Delhi that she is unable to actively take part in campaigning because of her health.
Dikshit, a former three-time Delhi chief minister, is contesting the polls from North East Delhi seat.
Kejriwal promptly denied having said anything about her health.
"When did I say anything about your health? Never. My family has taught me to respect elders. I wish God gives you good health and a long life. When you were going abroad for treatment, I had come uninvited to your place to enquire about your health. When should I come to your place for having food?" he wrote back.
Dikshit is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey.
अरे भाई @ArvindKejriwal, मेरी सेहत को ले कर क्यूँ ग़लत अफ़वाहें फैला रहे हो? अगर कोई काम नहीं हो तो आ जाओ भोजन पर। मेरी सेहत भी देख लेना, भोजन भी कर लेना और अफ़वाहें फैलाए बिना चुनाव लड़ना भी सीख लेना— Sheila Dikshit (@SheilaDikshit) May 11, 2019
मैंने आपकी सेहत पर कब कुछ बोला? कभी नहीं। मेरे परिवार ने मुझे बुज़ुर्गों की इज़्ज़त करना सिखाया है। भगवान आपको अच्छी सेहत और लम्बी उम्र दे। जब आप अपने इलाज के लिए विदेश जा रहीं थीं तो मैं बिना बुलाए आपकी सेहत पूछने आपके घर आया था। बताइए आपके घर भोजन करने कब आऊँ? https://t.co/As1iBrLy0v— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 11, 2019
