Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal Refutes Sheila Dikshit's Claims He Spread Rumours About Her Health

A senior Congress leader said Dikshit tweeted about the matter after learning that volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party were telling voters in northeast Delhi that she is unable to actively take part in campaigning because of her health.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arvind Kejriwal Refutes Sheila Dikshit's Claims He Spread Rumours About Her Health
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: On the eve of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in friendly banter on Twitter over the former's health.

Dikshit asked Kejriwal why he is spreading rumours about her health.

"Why are you spreading rumours about my health. If you have nothing to do, then come over and have food at my place. You can also see how my health is, have food and also learn to fight elections without spreading rumours," she tweeted in Hindi.




A senior Congress leader said Dikshit posted the tweet after learning that volunteers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are spreading rumours in northeast Delhi that she is unable to actively take part in campaigning because of her health.

Dikshit, a former three-time Delhi chief minister, is contesting the polls from North East Delhi seat.

Kejriwal promptly denied having said anything about her health.

"When did I say anything about your health? Never. My family has taught me to respect elders. I wish God gives you good health and a long life. When you were going abroad for treatment, I had come uninvited to your place to enquire about your health. When should I come to your place for having food?" he wrote back.




Dikshit is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram