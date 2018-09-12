English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Polls, Shivraj Govt Announces Rs 859 Crore Aid to Onion, Garlic Farmers in Madhya Pradesh
The state government had earlier announced Rs 800 crore per quintal to garlic farmers and Rs 400 crore per quintal to onion growers, said the chief minister.
File image of MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (AFP)
Loading...
Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a dispensation of Rs 859 crore for onion and garlic farmers in the Mandsaur-Suwasra region, in an effort to help them to recover from the hefty losses incurred due to depreciating prices.
The state government had earlier announced Rs 800 crore per quintal to garlic farmers and Rs 400 crore per quintal to onion growers, said the chief minister, before announcing an aid of Rs 859 crore to the farmers in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam.
CM Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a gathering in the Mandsaur-Suwasra region, which is the only Congress bastion in the BJP-ruled state.
“In total, I have paid over Rs 32,700 crore to the farmers in a year under various schemes. Besides, the government will allocate Rs 1662 crore to irrigation projects in the region,” Chouhan said.
Claiming Madhya Pradesh to be the only state to procure wheat at Rs 2,000 per quintal under the government’s assistance, the CM promised farmers 50% profit returns on input cost, a long standing demand of the agitated farmers.
“We have revised the MSP, but if there is any shortfall, the government would make up for it,” said Chouhan, lauding PM Modi for the move.
Apart from doling out election sops, Chouhan lashed out at the Congress for fueling anarchy and mocked the party for not caring for the farmer community in its 50 years of rule.
In 2016, Mandsaur had turned into the hub of farmers’ agitation after five farmers were killed in police firing during a stir in 2016.
The state government had earlier announced Rs 800 crore per quintal to garlic farmers and Rs 400 crore per quintal to onion growers, said the chief minister, before announcing an aid of Rs 859 crore to the farmers in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam.
CM Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a gathering in the Mandsaur-Suwasra region, which is the only Congress bastion in the BJP-ruled state.
“In total, I have paid over Rs 32,700 crore to the farmers in a year under various schemes. Besides, the government will allocate Rs 1662 crore to irrigation projects in the region,” Chouhan said.
Claiming Madhya Pradesh to be the only state to procure wheat at Rs 2,000 per quintal under the government’s assistance, the CM promised farmers 50% profit returns on input cost, a long standing demand of the agitated farmers.
“We have revised the MSP, but if there is any shortfall, the government would make up for it,” said Chouhan, lauding PM Modi for the move.
Apart from doling out election sops, Chouhan lashed out at the Congress for fueling anarchy and mocked the party for not caring for the farmer community in its 50 years of rule.
In 2016, Mandsaur had turned into the hub of farmers’ agitation after five farmers were killed in police firing during a stir in 2016.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Apple Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
- Kesari First Poster: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to the Martyrs of Saragarhi; See Pics
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- How Do Astronauts Survive in Extreme Temperatures in Space? We Have The Answer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...