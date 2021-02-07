Ahead of Sasikala's Arrival, AIADMK Tells Cadre to Stay United, Pitches for EPS as Chief Ministerial Pick

Ahead of VK Sasikala’s arrival in Chennai, the AIADMK on Saturday held a meeting at the party’s headquarters to urge the cadre to remain united and fight the state elections. The meeting headed by coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami was to appeal to party members to remain united and focus on ensuring a third consecutive victory. The message was loud and clear -- that Edapaddi Palaniswami is AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate for 2021.

The AIADMK meeting comes in the midst of a statement made by Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran who told reporters that his aunt will certainly redeem AIADMK from EPS. Sasikala’s claim for the reins of the AIADMK has made the EPS-OPS camp nervous.

Anticipating the preparations for a grand arrival for Sasikaa, the EPS government has beefed up security at all the hotspots, including Jaya memorial, Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence and the AIADMK headquarters to prevent Sasikala from visiting these spots. Senior AIADMK ministers filed a second complaint with the DGP accusing VK Sasikala of hatching a ‘conspiracy to disrupt public peace’ in the state.

Meanwhile, the state police denied permission for a rally to welcome Sasikala back home. The Sasikala camp submitted a petition seeking permission for a rally with over 5,000 people in the city to welcome its leader.

As Sasikala arrives, AIADMK is set to face a battle of wills at the top order in the coming days.