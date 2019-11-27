Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ahead of Taking Over as Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray, His Wife Rashmi Meet Governor

The Shiv Sena chief will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ahead of Taking Over as Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray, His Wife Rashmi Meet Governor
Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by wife Rashmi.

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM-designate and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Thackeray, to be sworn-in as CM on Thursday, was accompanied by wife Rashmi, an official said. The Shiv Sena chief will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Tuesday named Thackeray as their chief ministerial face. The three parties have claimed support of 166 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as CM on Tuesday, barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time, the move necessitated by his deputy Ajit Pawar's resignation citing "personal reasons".

Fadnavis was sworn in on November 23 in an early morning hush hush ceremony, with the support of Ajit Pawar, who then headed the 54-member NCP legislature party.

The NCP removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader the same day after he took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The stage is now set for Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as the new chief minister on Thursday.

His father late Bal Thackeray wielded the 'remote control' over the first Sena-BJP combine government during 1995-99 but never assumed a position in the government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram