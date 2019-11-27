Ahead of Taking Over as Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray, His Wife Rashmi Meet Governor
The Shiv Sena chief will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.
Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by wife Rashmi.
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM-designate and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
Thackeray, to be sworn-in as CM on Thursday, was accompanied by wife Rashmi, an official said. The Shiv Sena chief will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister.
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Tuesday named Thackeray as their chief ministerial face. The three parties have claimed support of 166 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Devendra Fadnavis resigned as CM on Tuesday, barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time, the move necessitated by his deputy Ajit Pawar's resignation citing "personal reasons".
Fadnavis was sworn in on November 23 in an early morning hush hush ceremony, with the support of Ajit Pawar, who then headed the 54-member NCP legislature party.
The NCP removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader the same day after he took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.
The stage is now set for Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as the new chief minister on Thursday.
His father late Bal Thackeray wielded the 'remote control' over the first Sena-BJP combine government during 1995-99 but never assumed a position in the government.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good News! Android 10 For Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy S10 Rolls Out in January
- Sharad Pawar is the 'Real Gangster': Social Media in Frenzy After Another Twist in Maharashtra
- Dying Father Sharing Final Beer With Sons on Hospital Bed Has Brought 'Cheers' on Internet
- 'Why So Serious?' Ganguly's Light-Hearted Banter With Daughter Sana is All Kinds of Adorable
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes