Ahead of Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi Sit-In, 3 JD(U) Women Pen Open Letter to His Mother Rabri Devi

Under attack from opposition RJD over the Muzaffarpur sex scandal case, three women spokespersons of ruling JD(U) on Saturday wrote an open letter to former chief minister Rabri Devi, asking her to expel from the party those involved in anti-social and immoral acts.The JD(U) spokespersons’ letter to Rabri Devi preceded a sit-in to be staged by her son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the evening against the rapes of minor girls in a state-run shelter home.Tejashwi had on Friday written an open letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his "criminal silence" on one of the most horrifying institutional mass rape cases.The three JD(U) women spokespersons — Anjum Ara, Shweta Vishwas and Bharti Mehta — also asked Rabri Devi not to give entry into her house to Mani Prakash Yadav, who served as PA of Tejashwi Yadav when he was Deputy CM in the Grand Alliance government, and who has been jailed and chargesheeted in an immoral trafficking case.They referred to a case registered against Mani Prakash Yadav with the Gandhi Maidan police station for allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking. "Mani Yadav has not only been chargesheeted in the case but had been in jail too in the case," the letter said.“You are a woman and have served as CM also. You cannot only feel the pain and agony of a girl/woman but can also understand the duty of a mother,” the letter said.The JD(U) spokespersons also alleged that Rabri Devi had failed in her duty to instil sanskar (good qualities) in her sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap."The reality is that you could neither give good qualities of a politician (rajnaitik sanskar) to your sons nor could educate them on character building," it said.Apart from the environment of the house, the environment of one's surroundings too has its impact on the upbringing of children, the open letter said.It added that “some unidentified persons had attacked Tejashwi and Tej Pratap on January 1, 2008, for passing comments against girls on three different places Ashoka hotel, Connaught Place and Mahrauli farm house- on the occasion of new year bash”. But you did not control your sons, it added.It has also been alleged in the letter that the “two brothers saw RJD legislator Raj Ballabh Yadav, who served jail term in a case of rape of a minor girl, visiting party chief Lalu Prasad's residence which had its deep and adverse impact on them”.