English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ahead of Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi Sit-In, 3 JD(U) Women Pen Open Letter to His Mother Rabri Devi
The JD(U) spokespersons alleged that Rabri Devi had failed in her duty to instill 'sanskar' (good qualities) in her sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.
File photo of Rabri Devi with Tejashwi Yadav.
Loading...
Patna: Under attack from opposition RJD over the Muzaffarpur sex scandal case, three women spokespersons of ruling JD(U) on Saturday wrote an open letter to former chief minister Rabri Devi, asking her to expel from the party those involved in anti-social and immoral acts.
The JD(U) spokespersons’ letter to Rabri Devi preceded a sit-in to be staged by her son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the evening against the rapes of minor girls in a state-run shelter home.
Tejashwi had on Friday written an open letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his "criminal silence" on one of the most horrifying institutional mass rape cases.
The three JD(U) women spokespersons — Anjum Ara, Shweta Vishwas and Bharti Mehta — also asked Rabri Devi not to give entry into her house to Mani Prakash Yadav, who served as PA of Tejashwi Yadav when he was Deputy CM in the Grand Alliance government, and who has been jailed and chargesheeted in an immoral trafficking case.
They referred to a case registered against Mani Prakash Yadav with the Gandhi Maidan police station for allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking. "Mani Yadav has not only been chargesheeted in the case but had been in jail too in the case," the letter said.
“You are a woman and have served as CM also. You cannot only feel the pain and agony of a girl/woman but can also understand the duty of a mother,” the letter said.
The JD(U) spokespersons also alleged that Rabri Devi had failed in her duty to instil sanskar (good qualities) in her sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.
"The reality is that you could neither give good qualities of a politician (rajnaitik sanskar) to your sons nor could educate them on character building," it said.
Apart from the environment of the house, the environment of one's surroundings too has its impact on the upbringing of children, the open letter said.
It added that “some unidentified persons had attacked Tejashwi and Tej Pratap on January 1, 2008, for passing comments against girls on three different places Ashoka hotel, Connaught Place and Mahrauli farm house- on the occasion of new year bash”. But you did not control your sons, it added.
It has also been alleged in the letter that the “two brothers saw RJD legislator Raj Ballabh Yadav, who served jail term in a case of rape of a minor girl, visiting party chief Lalu Prasad's residence which had its deep and adverse impact on them”.
Also Watch
The JD(U) spokespersons’ letter to Rabri Devi preceded a sit-in to be staged by her son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the evening against the rapes of minor girls in a state-run shelter home.
Tejashwi had on Friday written an open letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his "criminal silence" on one of the most horrifying institutional mass rape cases.
The three JD(U) women spokespersons — Anjum Ara, Shweta Vishwas and Bharti Mehta — also asked Rabri Devi not to give entry into her house to Mani Prakash Yadav, who served as PA of Tejashwi Yadav when he was Deputy CM in the Grand Alliance government, and who has been jailed and chargesheeted in an immoral trafficking case.
They referred to a case registered against Mani Prakash Yadav with the Gandhi Maidan police station for allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking. "Mani Yadav has not only been chargesheeted in the case but had been in jail too in the case," the letter said.
“You are a woman and have served as CM also. You cannot only feel the pain and agony of a girl/woman but can also understand the duty of a mother,” the letter said.
The JD(U) spokespersons also alleged that Rabri Devi had failed in her duty to instil sanskar (good qualities) in her sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.
"The reality is that you could neither give good qualities of a politician (rajnaitik sanskar) to your sons nor could educate them on character building," it said.
Apart from the environment of the house, the environment of one's surroundings too has its impact on the upbringing of children, the open letter said.
It added that “some unidentified persons had attacked Tejashwi and Tej Pratap on January 1, 2008, for passing comments against girls on three different places Ashoka hotel, Connaught Place and Mahrauli farm house- on the occasion of new year bash”. But you did not control your sons, it added.
It has also been alleged in the letter that the “two brothers saw RJD legislator Raj Ballabh Yadav, who served jail term in a case of rape of a minor girl, visiting party chief Lalu Prasad's residence which had its deep and adverse impact on them”.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fanney Khan Review: Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-Starrer is a Muddled Mess of a Film
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
- 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...