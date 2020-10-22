Ahead of UP Assembly By-election, CM Adityanath to Address Rallies in 3 Poll-bound Constituencies Today

Ahead of the upcoming bypolls in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in three poll-bound constituencies on Thursday, October 22. The polling for seven Assembly seats up for by-election is scheduled to be held on November 3, the results of which will be announced on November 10. The bypolls result is considered to be a litmus test ahead of the 2022 State Assembly polls.

Adityanath will address one public meeting at the each Assembly seat up for the bypolls, starting which three constituencies -- Bulandshahar, Naogaon Sadat and Tundla in Amroha -- on Thursday. BJP State chief Swatantra Dev Singh will also accompany the chief minister at these rallies.

Along with the chief minister, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, State President Swatantra Dev Singh and all the veteran leaders are also busy in public meetings. Adityanath, on the other hand, is also campaigning in Bihar elections.

Of the seven seats up for by-elections in the state, the BJP had won six seats, while one seat was with the Samajwadi Party. The upcoming bypolls, an all-round contest, will also see the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the fray for the first time.