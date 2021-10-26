Ahead of UP Elections, BSP Leaders Switching Over to Akhilesh Yadav’s SP

The Buwa-Bhatija duo was expected to pull off a miracle in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the collaboration of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) proved to be a failure against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Soon after the elections, BSP supremo Mayawati blamed Akhilesh Yadav’s party for the failure in the 2019 elections and parted ways. Then, Akhilesh Yadav remained silent on the allegations made by Mayawati and her party BSP.

Political parties and leaders in Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Elections now. With elections nearing, political leaders are also being seen switching sides. A large number of political leaders and decades-old loyals of BSP are joining hands with Akhilesh Yadav and his party.

BSP leaders, who have recently joined SP, are Ghatampur MLA RP Kushwaha, former cabinet minister KK Gautam, MP from Saharanpur Qadir Rana, and former state president of BSP RS Kushwaha. Sitting MLAs Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar have also joined the SP.

If political experts are to be believed, leaders’ decision to part ways with Mayawati comes as a major jolt for the BSP. Lalaji is considered to be at the top of the ladder among Kurmi leaders and Ram Achal Rajbhar of his society.

According to experts, Akhilesh Yadav, after the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle, has been working hard to woo voters of all communities, the reason why several top leaders of various communities are joining his party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Though major big names from BSP are switching their affiliation to other political parties, Mayawati firmly believes that Samajwadi Party is trying to save its face before falling to the ground.

In one of her tweets, Mayawati said that Akhilesh Yadav is causing more harm to his party by inducting them as they will not increase SP’s seat, adding these leaders are selfish, ticket greedy and have been expelled from the BSP.

However, experts feel that Samajwadi Party, by inducting these leaders, is trying to make its way into these communities. Experts state that this was the only reason why Yadav has sent the party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel on a state visit and Rajpal Kashyap Kashyap on Swabhiman Yatra across Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.