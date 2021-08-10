Ahead of UP Polls, BJP to Counter Farmer's Protest By Launching Its own Farmer Outreach Programme

The Bharatiya Janata Party in an attempt to counter the farmers’ protest led by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and others will launch its own farmer outreach program. It was being assumed that the ongoing farmers’ protest in the NCR region might affect the ruling party in the 2022 UP state assembly elections as many farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh were participating in the protest.

As per information, the BJP will organize a grand Kisan Panchayat in the state capital Lucknow from 22nd August to 25th August. Before this, the party will launch its farmer outreach programme from 16th to 23rd August in sugarcane-dominated belts. This outreach program will be held by BJP Kisan Morcha where the party will elaborate to the farmers about the work it has done for the sugarcane farmers. The responsibility of this outreach program has been given to BJP Kisan Morcha State Chief Kameshwar Singh. Apart from this the party also plans to hold Kisan Chaupals in various parts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on July 26 during a visit to Lucknow, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said, “The government is not ready to listen to the farmers, they are not ready to take back the three laws and they also don’t want to make a law on MSP. The sugarcane rates have not been raised in UP in the last four years, farmers’ condition is not good. We will turn Lucknow into Delhi, also protests will happen in other state capitals just like Delhi. Meetings will take place all over Uttar Pradesh to discuss farmers’ issues. People will be made to understand in whichever language they understand, if they speak in the political language then they will be made to understand in that language only.”

Days after this statement, a controversial cartoon regarding Tikait’s statement of Delhi-like protests in Lucknow was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of UP BJP. The cartoon which was tweeted by UP BJP official Twitter handle on Thursday showed a ‘Bahuhali’ telling another man to be alert as he is going to Lucknow where Yogi Ji is sitting who not just takes action but also puts up posters. The caption of the cartoon says ‘O Bhai Zara Sambhal Kar Jaiyo Lucknow Me…” (Please beware while going to Lucknow).

Reacting to the cartoon, Tikait had said, “The BJP has a huge fund for advertisements. Their people are sitting in the office and tweeting, but do not know the ground. They should also tweet on how much wheat was purchased. They should tweet on sugarcane also whether the payment was done or not. Also, they should tweet on whether Mayawati increased the rate more or Akhilesh increased it or Yogi increased it. So we will also feel that they are taking cognizance. Farmer is committing suicide here. They should tweet this too.”

On the issue of Delhi-like protests in Lucknow, Rakesh Tikait once again said, “We have a panchayat in Muzaffarnagar on September 5. We will decide the future strategy in that. We have written to the government to increase the rate of sugarcane, and pay the dues of the sugarcane farmers. Why has the government not increased the rate of sugarcane in five years? Has inflation not increased? Is it a crime to make a demand? They feel as if opposing the government is opposing the nation.”

