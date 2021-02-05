Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, PM Modi to Visit State on Sunday to Launch Govt Projects

Ahead of the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday visit West Bengal to launch several government projects in the state. The prime minister will dedicate an LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Haldia and the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section under the Centre's 'Mission Purvodaya' and 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project'.

Besides dedicating these two much awaited projects in West Bengal, he will address a 'Jan Sabha' in the poll bound West Bengal.

The LPG import terminal was built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited with a project cost of around Rs 1,100 crore and it has a capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum.

This may prove as a boon for the people in eastern India as it will help fill the deficit of growing demands of LPG in West Bengal and other states in eastern and north-eastern parts of the country. The idea behind the project was to provide clean cooking LPG to each household.

To provide 'piped LPG gas' in eastern India, PM Modi will also dedicate the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section under the 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project'.

Constructed with an investment of about Rs 2400 crore, it marks an important milestone towards achieving 'one nation, one gas grid'. This project will also help in the revival of HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertiliser plant, supply gas to Matix Fertiliser Plant in Durgapur and cater to gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, city gas distribution across all major towns in the State.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit at Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 270 Thousand Metric Tonne per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US$ 185 Million in foreign exchange.

He will also dedicate a 4-lane road over bridge-cum-flyover at Ranichak (West Midnapore), Haldia (East Midnapore) on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore. The commissioning of this flyover will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas and it will save operating cost of heavy vehicles plying in and out of the Haldia port.