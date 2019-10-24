Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Aheri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अहेरी): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Aheri (अहेरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
NCP
Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao
LEADING

Detailed Results
69. Aheri (अहेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 50.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.36%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,36,286 eligible electors, of which 1,19,574 were male, 1,16,710 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 78 service voters had also registered to vote.

Aheri Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
27969
34.98%
Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao
BJP
25950
32.45%
Atram Ambrishrao Raje Satyavanrao
INC
16974
21.23%
Atram Deepak Dada
NOTA
2845
3.56%
Nota
BSP
1474
1.84%
Madhukar Yashwant Sadmek
VBA
1468
1.84%
Adv. Lalsu Soma Nogoti
IND
1088
1.36%
Kailashbhau Ganpat Koret
IND
1017
1.27%
Dinesh Eshwarshah Madavi
IND
698
0.87%
Atram Ajay Malayya
PWPI
484
0.61%
Nagesh Laxman Torrem

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,15,360 eligible electors, of which 1,10,755 were male, 1,04,604 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 78 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,91,149.

Aheri has an elector sex ratio of 976.05.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ambrishrao Raje Satyavanrao Atram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 19858 votes which was 13.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.29% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Atram Dipak Mallaji of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25197 votes which was 19.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 48.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 69. Aheri Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.24%, while it was 66.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 290 polling stations in 69. Aheri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 286.

Extent: 69. Aheri constituency comprises of the following areas of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra: Aheri Tehsil, Mulchera Tehsil, Etapalli Tehsil, Bhamragad Tehsil, Sironcha Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Aheri is: 19.3847 80.2861.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Aheri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
