Aheri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अहेरी): Counting of Votes Begin

69. Aheri (अहेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 50.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.36%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,36,286 eligible electors, of which 1,19,574 were male, 1,16,710 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 78 service voters had also registered to vote.

Aheri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 27969 34.98% Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao LEADING BJP 25950 32.45% Atram Ambrishrao Raje Satyavanrao INC 16974 21.23% Atram Deepak Dada NOTA 2845 3.56% Nota BSP 1474 1.84% Madhukar Yashwant Sadmek VBA 1468 1.84% Adv. Lalsu Soma Nogoti IND 1088 1.36% Kailashbhau Ganpat Koret IND 1017 1.27% Dinesh Eshwarshah Madavi IND 698 0.87% Atram Ajay Malayya PWPI 484 0.61% Nagesh Laxman Torrem

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,15,360 eligible electors, of which 1,10,755 were male, 1,04,604 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 78 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,91,149.

Aheri has an elector sex ratio of 976.05.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ambrishrao Raje Satyavanrao Atram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 19858 votes which was 13.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.29% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Atram Dipak Mallaji of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25197 votes which was 19.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 48.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 69. Aheri Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.24%, while it was 66.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 290 polling stations in 69. Aheri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 286.

Extent: 69. Aheri constituency comprises of the following areas of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra: Aheri Tehsil, Mulchera Tehsil, Etapalli Tehsil, Bhamragad Tehsil, Sironcha Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Aheri is: 19.3847 80.2861.

