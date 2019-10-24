Ahmadpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates( Ahmedpur): Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

236. Ahmadpur ( ( Ahmedpur) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,21,093 eligible electors, of which 1,70,912 were male, 1,50,181 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 838 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ahmadpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 2781 34.59% Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil LEADING BJP 1888 23.48% Jadhav Patil Vinayakrao Kishanrao IND 1844 22.94% Dilip Rajesaheb Deshmukh VBA 1285 15.98% Ayodhya Ashok Kendre NOTA 73 0.91% Nota IUML 45 0.56% Adv. Riyaz Ahmed Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui AIMIM 40 0.50% Taher Husen Mainoddin Sayyed IND 33 0.41% Chandrakant Sahebrao Jadhav IND 26 0.32% Dnyanoba Sopan Jaripatke BSP 25 0.31% Adv. Tigote Balaji Sambhaji

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,90,360 eligible electors, of which 1,55,548 were male, 1,34,812 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 838 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,65,997.

Ahmadpur has an elector sex ratio of 878.7.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Patil Vinayakrao Kishanrao of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4006 votes which was 1.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 30.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil of RSPS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2252 votes which was 1.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSPS had a vote share of 37.3% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 236. Ahmadpur Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.34%, while it was 70.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.88%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 236. Ahmadpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 341.

Extent: 236. Ahmadpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Ahmadpur Tehsil, Chakur Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ahmadpur is: 18.6112 76.8794.

