Ahmed Patel Accuses BJP of 'Misusing Agencies', Says I-T Raids Party's Modus Operandi of Targeting Oppn

: Reacting to allegations of having links with Chartered Accountant and AICC worker SM Moin, whose residence was raided by Income Tax officials on Monday, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday said targeting competitors is ruling party BJP’s ‘modus operandi’.Patel’s name cropped up in the controversy after a picture of him at Moin’s house appeared in the media. While Patel agreed that he visited Moin’s residence, he said, “If my chief accountant has not come to office for an entire day, it is my responsibility look up on him. I am bound to get worried.” He further blamed the government of misusing agencies for political benefits and said that “Targeting opposition is BJP’s modus operandi”.I-T officials reportedly grilled Moin about certain transactions after they searched the properties of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's aides and others on charges of tax evasion and hawala transactions.Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra’s Ausa , Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress over the recent income tax raids at several locations, including in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. “You must have seen how boxes full of currency notes are being recovered from the houses of Congress courtiers. Buying votes shows their political culture. They are saying for the last six months that the watchman is a thief but from where did the notes come out and who is the real thief?” Modi said.Reacting to Modi’s statements, Patel said, "When Modi isn’t a part of the government, or if we get the opportunity to form the government, is when we will actually find out who is the biggest chor.”