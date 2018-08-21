English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ahmed Patel New Treasurer of Congress as Rahul Gandhi Opts for Rejig Ahead of 2019 Elections
Patel, the once powerful political secretary of Sonia Gandhi, will replace Motilal Vora who has been appointed as general secretary in-charge of administration.
(PTI photo/Files)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Ahmed Patel as the treasurer of the party.
Patel, the once powerful political secretary of Sonia Gandhi, will replace Motilal Vora who has been appointed as general secretary in-charge of administration. Anand Sharma will be the new chairman of the party's foreign cell.
The rejig in the old guard comes a month after Rahul nominated the Congress Working Committee (CWC) dropping some senior faces that included Digvijaya Singh, Sushilkumar Shinde and Janardan Dwivedi. Patel’s appointment ahead of the next year’s general elections is being seen as an attempt by the Congress president to strike a balance between the old guard and the young turks.
In July this year, Rahul constituted the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.
The new CWC, however, included other veterans like A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Kumari Selja.
The new CWC includes 23 members, 19 permanent invitees and 9 special invitees.
Also Watch
Patel, the once powerful political secretary of Sonia Gandhi, will replace Motilal Vora who has been appointed as general secretary in-charge of administration. Anand Sharma will be the new chairman of the party's foreign cell.
The rejig in the old guard comes a month after Rahul nominated the Congress Working Committee (CWC) dropping some senior faces that included Digvijaya Singh, Sushilkumar Shinde and Janardan Dwivedi. Patel’s appointment ahead of the next year’s general elections is being seen as an attempt by the Congress president to strike a balance between the old guard and the young turks.
In July this year, Rahul constituted the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.
The new CWC, however, included other veterans like A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Kumari Selja.
The new CWC includes 23 members, 19 permanent invitees and 9 special invitees.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- Recent Photos of Karisma, Kareena And Amrita From Their Dubai Trip Will Give You Major Fashion Goals
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...