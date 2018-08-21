Ahmed Patel New Treasurer of Congress as Rahul Gandhi Opts for Rejig Ahead of 2019 Elections

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Ahmed Patel as the treasurer of the party.Patel, the once powerful political secretary of Sonia Gandhi, will replace Motilal Vora who has been appointed as general secretary in-charge of administration. Anand Sharma will be the new chairman of the party's foreign cell.The rejig in the old guard comes a month after Rahul nominated the Congress Working Committee (CWC) dropping some senior faces that included Digvijaya Singh, Sushilkumar Shinde and Janardan Dwivedi. Patel’s appointment ahead of the next year’s general elections is being seen as an attempt by the Congress president to strike a balance between the old guard and the young turks.In July this year, Rahul constituted the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.The new CWC, however, included other veterans like A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Kumari Selja.The new CWC includes 23 members, 19 permanent invitees and 9 special invitees.​