Ahmedabad East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ahmedabad East (અમદાવાદ પૂર્વ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Ahmedabad East is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.09%. The estimated literacy level of Ahmedabad East is 86.24%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Paresh Rawal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,26,633 votes which was 33.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.29% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Harin Pathak of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 86,056 votes which was 14.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 53.32% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.59% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.35% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East was: Paresh Rawal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,52,765 men, 7,49,057 women and 10 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ahmedabad East is: 23.0216 72.5797
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अहमदाबाद पूर्व, गुजरात (Hindi); আহমেদাবাদ পূর্ব, গুজরাত (Bengali); अहमदाबाद पूर्व, गुजरात (Marathi); અમદાવાદ પૂર્વ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); அகமதாபாத் கிழக்கு, குஜராத் (Tamil); అహ్మదాబాద్ తూర్పు, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಅಹಮದಾಬಾದ್ ಪೂರ್ವ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); അഹമ്മദാബാദ് ഈസ്റ്റ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Ahmedabad East Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sheikh Salmabanu Mohammad Salim
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sharma Brijesh Kumar Ujagarlal
IND
--
--
Minaxiben Rakeshkumar Solanki
IND
--
--
Mishra Rajkumar Malekchand
BSP
--
--
Vaghela Ganeshbhai Narsinhbhai
ANC
--
--
Kadri Mohammad Sabir
SVBP
--
--
Manoj Premchand Gupta
JSVP
--
--
Mishra Arjun Ramshankar
RTRP
--
--
Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai
LRSP
--
--
Thakur Jitendrasinh Surendrasinh
YJJP
--
--
Chauhan Narendrasinh Makhatulsinh
IND
--
--
Mahesh Prabhudas Ahuja
IND
--
--
Bharvad Saileshkumar Kalidas
HND
--
--
Vekariya Rushi Bharatbhai (Patel)
MNP
--
--
Samirbhai Rajeshkumar Upadhyay
JSPP
--
--
Virat Pradip Shah
PJAP
--
--
Rajesh Maurya
LGBP
--
--
Mundra Anilkumar
NBBP
--
--
Dr. Hitesh Mahendrabhai
IND
--
--
Atulbhai Nanubhai Kathiriya
BJP
--
--
Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai
IND
--
--
Pareshkumar Nanubhai Mulani
IND
--
--
Devda Dasharath Misarilal
IND
--
--
Jayswal Nareshkumar Babulal (Raju Mataji)
IND
--
--
Chauhan Kiritbhai
INC
--
--
Gitaben Patel
