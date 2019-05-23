Ahmedabad East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ahmedabad East Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Sheikh Salmabanu Mohammad Salim NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sharma Brijesh Kumar Ujagarlal IND -- -- Minaxiben Rakeshkumar Solanki IND -- -- Mishra Rajkumar Malekchand BSP -- -- Vaghela Ganeshbhai Narsinhbhai ANC -- -- Kadri Mohammad Sabir SVBP -- -- Manoj Premchand Gupta JSVP -- -- Mishra Arjun Ramshankar RTRP -- -- Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai LRSP -- -- Thakur Jitendrasinh Surendrasinh YJJP -- -- Chauhan Narendrasinh Makhatulsinh IND -- -- Mahesh Prabhudas Ahuja IND -- -- Bharvad Saileshkumar Kalidas HND -- -- Vekariya Rushi Bharatbhai (Patel) MNP -- -- Samirbhai Rajeshkumar Upadhyay JSPP -- -- Virat Pradip Shah PJAP -- -- Rajesh Maurya LGBP -- -- Mundra Anilkumar NBBP -- -- Dr. Hitesh Mahendrabhai IND -- -- Atulbhai Nanubhai Kathiriya BJP -- -- Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai IND -- -- Pareshkumar Nanubhai Mulani IND -- -- Devda Dasharath Misarilal IND -- -- Jayswal Nareshkumar Babulal (Raju Mataji) IND -- -- Chauhan Kiritbhai INC -- -- Gitaben Patel

7. Ahmedabad East is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.09%. The estimated literacy level of Ahmedabad East is 86.24%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Paresh Rawal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,26,633 votes which was 33.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.29% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Harin Pathak of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 86,056 votes which was 14.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 53.32% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.59% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.35% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East was: Paresh Rawal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,52,765 men, 7,49,057 women and 10 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ahmedabad East is: 23.0216 72.5797Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अहमदाबाद पूर्व, गुजरात (Hindi); আহমেদাবাদ পূর্ব, গুজরাত (Bengali); अहमदाबाद पूर्व, गुजरात (Marathi); અમદાવાદ પૂર્વ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); அகமதாபாத் கிழக்கு, குஜராத் (Tamil); అహ్మదాబాద్ తూర్పు, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಅಹಮದಾಬಾದ್ ಪೂರ್ವ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); അഹമ്മദാബാദ് ഈസ്റ്റ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam)