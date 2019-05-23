Ahmedabad West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ahmedabad West Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPI(D) -- -- Jadav Ulpesh Jayantilal RPOP -- -- Chauhan Harishbhai Jethabhai MNP -- -- Dipika Jitendrakumar Sutaria BTP -- -- Vaghela Ashwinbhai Amrutbhai JSPP -- -- Solanki Chiragbhai Somabhai APOI -- -- Vedubhai Kautikbhai Sirasat INC -- -- Raju Parmar BSP -- -- Tribhovandas Karsandas Vaghela IND -- -- Bhitora Bhavesh Chimanbhai RTRP -- -- Harshadkumar Laxmanbhai Solanki IND -- -- Malhotra Pankajkumar Dayabhai (Doctor Saheb) IND -- -- Mahedia Mahendrabhai Parsottamdas NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Dr. Kirit P. Solanki

8. Ahmedabad West is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.18%. The estimated literacy level of Ahmedabad West is 87.9%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kirit P Solanki of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,20,311 votes which was 33.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 63.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Solanki Kiritbhai Premajibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 91,127 votes which was 13.20% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 54.60% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.93% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.22% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad West was: Kirit P Solanki (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,00,933 men, 7,33,462 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ahmedabad West is: 23.0216 72.5797Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अहमदाबाद पश्चिम, गुजरात (Hindi); আহমেেদাবাদ পশ্চিম, গুজরাত (Bengali); अहमदाबाद पश्चिम, गुजरात (Marathi); અમદાવાદ પશ્ચિમ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); அகமதாபாத் மேற்கு, குஜராத் (Tamil); అహ్మదాబాద్ పశ్చిమ, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಅಹಮದಾಬಾದ್ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); അഹമ്മദാബാാദ് വെസ്റ്റ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).