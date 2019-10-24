Ahmednagar City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अहमदनगर शहर): Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap of NCP Wins

225. Ahmednagar City (अहमदनगर शहर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,89,675 eligible electors, of which 1,49,386 were male, 1,40,215 female and 74 voters of the third gender. A total of 569 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,76,045 eligible electors, of which 1,43,853 were male, 1,32,126 female and 74 voters of the third gender. A total of 569 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,67,712.

Ahmednagar City has an elector sex ratio of 938.61.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 3317 votes which was 2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 29.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anil Bhayya Ramkisan Rathod of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 39545 votes which was 29.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.21% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 225. Ahmednagar City Assembly segment of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ahmednagar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.11%, while it was 49.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.61%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 289 polling stations in 225. Ahmednagar City constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 266.

Extent: 225. Ahmednagar City constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Tehsil (Part)-Ahmednagar (Municipal Corporation) and Ahmednagar (C.B.) .

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ahmednagar City is: 19.0887 74.7351.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ahmednagar City results.