Ahmednagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ahmednagar (अहमदनगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
37. Ahmednagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.59%. The estimated literacy level of Ahmednagar is 78.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi Dilipkumar Mansukhlal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,09,122 votes which was 19.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gandhi Dilipkumar Mansukhlal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 46,731 votes which was 5.94% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 39.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.87% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ahmednagar was: Gandhi Dilipkumar Mansukhlal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,02,928 men, 8,02,016 women and 61 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ahmednagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ahmednagar is: 19.1573 74.8603
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अहमदनगर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); আহমেদানগর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); अहमदनगर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); અહમદનગર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அஹமத் நகர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); అహ్మద్ నగర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಅಹಮದ್ ನಗರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); അഹമ്മദ് നഗർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Ahmednagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BNS(P)
--
--
Kaliram Bahiru Popalghat
NCP
--
--
Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil
RTRP
--
--
Dhiraj Motilal Batade
BPSP
--
--
Farukh Ismail Shaikh
IND
--
--
Appasaheb Navnath Palve
BMP
--
--
Sanjay Dagdu Sawant
VBA
--
--
Sudhakar Laxman Avhad
IND
--
--
Shridhar Jakhuji Darekar
IND
--
--
Sandip Laxman Sakat
IND
--
--
Bhaskar Fakira Patole
IND
--
--
Dattatray Appa Waghmode
IND
--
--
Kamal Dashrath Sawant
IND
--
--
Ramnath Gahininath Golhar
IND
--
--
Shaikh Abid Hussain Mohammad Hanif
IND
--
--
Er. Sanjiv Babanrao Bhor
IND
--
--
Supekar Dnyandeo Narhari
IND
--
--
Sainath Bhausaheb Ghorpade
BSP
--
--
Wakale Namdeo Arjun
