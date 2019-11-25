Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AIADMK Amends Party Bylaws to Pre-empt Sasikala's Re-entry, Includes Compulsory 5-yr Membership

Sasikala is now serving a prison term in a graft case in a Bengaluru jail and this move is seen as a bid to prevent her from contesting party positions after her release.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AIADMK Amends Party Bylaws to Pre-empt Sasikala's Re-entry, Includes Compulsory 5-yr Membership
A file image of AIADMK chief Sasikala.

Chennai: The AIADMK has amended its bylaws mandating a minimum of five years uninterrupted membership in the party to contest for all posts, including top positions of coordinator and co-coordinator.

The change that was made at the party's general council and executive committee meet held here on Sunday is perceived as an attempt to foreclose the possibility of V K Sasikala, aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, or her relatives from trying to assume party posts.

Sasikala is now serving a prison term in a graft case in a Bengaluru jail and this move is seen as a bid to prevent her from contesting party positions after her release. Following the merger of factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in August 2017, Sasikala was removed as interim general secretary by the general council meet held in September that year.

Sasikala was appointed to the top post on December 29, 2016 after death of then party supremo J Jayalalithaa. Though her nephew TTV Dhinakaran was previously considered a challenge to the AIADMK leadership, his clout is on the wane with several of his topline leaders quitting the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram