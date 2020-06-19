AIADMK and DMK on Same Page, Support Centre over Border Face-off with China

In a rarity, the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday extended their firm support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the wake of face-off with China in Ladakh.

Taking part in a virtual all party conference convened by Modi, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said Modi displayed "great sagacity and firmness" in dealing with the situation. "We fully support the measures proposed to be taken by the Prime Minister, the government of India and our armed forces," he said.

He recalled AIADMK late supremo J Jayalalithaa's donation of her jewellery to then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri for the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war fund and her stand that there can be no compromise on defending the nation's territorial integrity.

"I am sure, our nation under the wise and inspirational leadership of the Prime Minister, will definitely overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and by the adventurism of any of our adversaries," he said.

The people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK firmly stood behind the Prime Minister, the Centre and armed forces vis-a-



vis defence of the country's borders, he said.

"This is an opportunity for all of us, to demonstrate that we stand united, as a country, behind the government of India, to protect our frontiers and our nation," Panneerselvam said.

DMK president MK Stalin said his party stood firmly "with the Prime Minister, at this moment, in regard to any steps he must take to protect the integrity, and sovereignty of India. We will not retreat, when the battle cry is sounded. Let us go forth, as a country together, and restore, the pride of India."

He welcomed Modi's statement that India will protect her self-respect and every single inch of its territory, from any external aggression.