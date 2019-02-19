AIADMK, BJP Clinch 'Mega Alliance' in Tamil Nadu; Saffron Party to Contest Five Seats

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP on Tuesday sealed an alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections under which the saffron party would contest five seats in the state.The announcement was made by AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, party election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, who described it as a “mega alliance”.This came after the second and final round of discussions held here by the two parties that also involved chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.Panneerselvam said, “The AIADMK and BJP will have an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections which will be a mega and winning alliance.”Goyal said, “We have agreed to contest elections under the leadership of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami in state and under leadership of (Narendra) Modiji at the Centre.”Earlier in the day, the AIADMK clinched a deal with the S Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), offering the Vanniyar-based party seven out of 40 seats, including one in the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry.It was not clear yet how many seats the AIADMK would contest.