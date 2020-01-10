Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AIADMK Defends Centre on Security Cover Removal for Panneerselvam, Stalin; DMK Mocks Action

The security cover of the two leaders was taken off by the Union government after a review of threat assessment by central security agencies.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
AIADMK Defends Centre on Security Cover Removal for Panneerselvam, Stalin; DMK Mocks Action
File photo of DMK chief MK Stalin.

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Friday defended the Centre over the removal of VIP security cover for Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and M K Stalin while the DMK chief mocked at the move.

While Panneerselvam said he didn't think there was any ulterior motive behind the Centre's decision, Stalin in a sarcastic tweet said the government can utilise the CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion "As far as I am concerned, there is no ulterior motive in the removal of security. It was done since the Home

Ministry felt that it was not necessary," Panneerselvam who is also the AIADMK coordinator-the top party post, said.

Responding to a question on an allegation by a senior DMK leader that the security cover removal for Stalin had ulterior motives, the deputy chief minister told reporters here he did not think so.

Stalin, also Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly tweeted: "I wholeheartedly thank each and every one of the @crpfindia personnel for providing security cover for me over the past many years."

In a sarcasm tinged criticism, he added: "I urge the Govt to utilise CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion." Apparently, he was taking a swipe at the Centre over the violence at the JNU campus in New Delhi.

The security cover of the two leaders was taken off by the Union government after a review of threat assessment by central security agencies.

To a question if the removal of security cover was an endorsement of the AIADMK government's refrain that the State is a "heaven of peace," he said Tamil Nadu was a frontrunner in several parameters.

Be it maintenance of law and order or administrative efficiency, the State was a topper and the Centre recognised this, he said adding such higher benchmarks will continue to be maintained.

Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar also condemned the security removal. Last night, DMK MP and Stalin's sister Kanimozhi too had condemned it.

