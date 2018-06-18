GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK flays Pondy CM Over 'Failure' to Get Centre's Nod For Budget

The AIADMK leader alleged that Narayanasamy has been busy criticising Lt Governor Kiran Bedi instead of getting the sanction from the Centre for various developmental projects.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2018, 1:34 PM IST
File photo of Puducherry CM V Narayanansamy. (Courtesy: Twitter)
Puducherry: The opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Monday sought Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's resignation for his 'failure' to get Centre's approval for the Union Territory's budget, for the fiscal 2018-2019.

AIADMK legislature wing leader, Anbalagan, told reporters that although the Chief Minister had participated in the fourth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog yesterday, he had not pressed the Centre to expedite the approval of the draft budget that Puducherry government had submitted a few months ago.

The AIADMK leader alleged that Narayanasamy has been busy criticising Lt Governor Kiran Bedi instead of getting the sanction from the Centre for various developmental projects.

The territorial assembly held a one-day meeting in March this year and adopted the vote on Account Bill earmarking funds for the first four months-- April to July--of the current fiscal.

The House was reconvened by the Speaker V Vaithilingam and had a two-day sitting on June 4 and 5.

There was an expectation that a full-fledged budget would be adopted during the session. But with the Centre's approval for the budget not being available as yet, the House adjourned sine die on June 5.

Meanwhile, official sources today said the territorial government had submitted all the details pertaining to the draft budget to the central government.

Approval of the Union Home Ministry would be available soon, they said.

