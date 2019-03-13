English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIADMK Govt in Tamil Nadu Controlled From Prime Minister’s Office, Says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt he could 'capture' any Indian institution and control any state by 'blackmail' and that he can pressure different states from Delhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Nagercoil (TN): Launching a frontal attack on the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged the state government was controlled by the Prime Minister's Office, something that has never happened before.
In his first public rally to launch the UPA poll campaign in the southern state, Gandhi said "today, the government in Tamil Nadu is controlled by the Prime Minister's Office."
The accusation has been often repeated by the DMK to target the ruling AIADMK.
"Never was a government in Tamil Nadu controlled from Delhi," he said.
The Congress president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt he could "capture" any Indian institution and control any state by "blackmail" and that he can pressure different states from Delhi.
In his first rally after his party inked a poll pact with the DMK, he said Modi had stated that he wanted to be "chowkidar and not Prime Minister."
"After saying that, the chowkidar gave Rs 30,000 crore to Ambani," he alleged.
The Prime Minister's "entire foundation is built on lies," he said and quoted Tamil saint poet Tiruvalluvar's verse on truth in Tamil, which meant that truth would triumph (apparently referring to the Rafale deal).
"And the truth will put Narendra Modi in jail," he alleged.
