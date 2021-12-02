AIADMK Leadership Crisis to Deepen As Sasikala Vows to ‘Redeem Party to its Former Glory’

A day after AIADMK chiefs O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palamiswami cemented their position, VK Sasikala’s firm statement that she would redeem the party and that the current leadership would be rooted out reflects the true cadre strength.

Sasikala said on Thursday: “Cadre should not worry as the dire situation of the AIADMK will change. AIADMK will be redeemed to its former glory. Now, it is a tool to settle scores, used for leverage to attain personal gain.” She further said she would soon directly enter the picture herself and take over the reins of the party.

The statement of Sasikala comes a day after AIADMK announced that the election to the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator is scheduled for December 7. On Wednesday, the AIADMK made amendments to the party’s bylaws strengthening norms to retain the dual leadership structure even as Sasikala is trying to take control of the party.

According to the new bylaw, coordinator and joint coordinator will be elected together by primary party members through a single vote. Before the amendment, the power to select coordinator and joint coordinator was held by the executive committee, a smaller grouping of people. Now, by expanding the eligible voter pool to those with primary membership, the party chiefs have cut possibilities of external influence in the decision to the elect the leaders to the party.

With Sasikala putting out a strong statement that she would come back to power at the AIADMK, the leadership crisis at the party is expected to deepen in the coming weeks.

