An initiative by &
1-min read

AIADMK Lifts Media Gag Order on Its Spokespersons, Work to Be Resumed from July 1

The ruling party had on June 12 gagged its spokespersons from airing their views on any issue, either in the media or in social media platforms till further notice when it decided to continue with the dual leadership to steer the party.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
AIADMK Lifts Media Gag Order on Its Spokespersons, Work to Be Resumed from July 1
Representative image. (Reuters)
Chennai: The AIADMK on Saturday lifted a June 12 media gag order on its spokespersons and said they would resume work from July 1.

The ruling party had on June 12 gagged its spokespersons from airing their views on any issue, either in the media or in social media platforms till further notice when it decided to continue with the dual leadership to steer the party.

Days after demands for a "single leader" to lead the outfit peaked, the AIADMK convened a high-level meet here, which decided that it would continue to be led by both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

While maintaining status quo on the leadership question, it had warned of disciplinary action against functionaries who expressed their views on intra-party affairs in public.

Revoking the diktat, the party released an updated list of 16 spokespersons, which includes senior leaders C Ponnaiyan, B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira.

