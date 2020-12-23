AIADMK Lodges Complaint With TN DGP Against DMK Chief Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Over 'Abusive Language'

The AIADMK on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police J K Tripathy against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging intimidatory speech in his poll campaign tantamount to infringing public peace and sought action against him. Udhayanidhi, son of DMK president M K Stalin, used "highly inappropriate, abusive language" against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the AIADMK government in his campaign on Tuesday at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district, the ruling party's spokesperson and former MLA R M Babu Murugavel alleged in his complaint.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April- May 2021 and parties have begun an early poll campaign. Citing usage of certain Tamil words to urge people to dislodge the incumbent government, Murugavel, who is also the party's legal wing joint secretary, alleged that the speech fanned hate and was tantamount to infringing public tranquility.

Also, Udhayanidhi in his campaign in Thanjavur district, named a top ranking state police official and 'intimidated' him, which was in effect preventing a government officer from discharging his duties independently, he said. The AIADMK office-bearer sought appropriate legal action against Udhayanidhi under the Indian Penal Code.