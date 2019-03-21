LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AIADMK MLA Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Reading Newspaper at Home

Kanagaraj was an agriculturalist by profession and with his death, the AIADMK's strength in the Tamil Nadu assembly has come down to 113, which is five short of a majority.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIADMK MLA Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Reading Newspaper at Home
File photo of R Kanagaraj
Loading...
New Delhi: R Kanagaraj, the AIADMK MLA from Sulur Assembly constituency passed away on Thursday morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest while reading the newspaper in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. He was 66.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami and several other ministers are expected to go to Coimbatore to pay their last respects to the deceased leader.

He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 2016 from Sulur in Coimbatore district. He defeated Congress candidate Manoharan by a margin of over 35,000 votes.

Kanagaraj was an agriculturalist by profession and with his death, the AIADMK's strength in the Tamil Nadu assembly has come down to 113, which is five short of a majority. The total vacancy in the assembly has touched 22.

Kanagaraj is survived by his wife Rathinam, son Shanmugasundaram and daughter Bamavijaya.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram