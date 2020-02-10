Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AIADMK MP Urges Centre to Grant Dual Citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils

The AIADMK has been favouring dual citizenship because Sri Lankan Tamils have immovable assets in Sri Lanka, Sathyananth argued.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AIADMK MP Urges Centre to Grant Dual Citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils
Image for representation

New Delhi: An AIADMK member on Monday urged the government in Rajya Sabha to take necessary steps for granting dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in India.

Making a special mention in the Upper House, AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth said there are close to one lakh Lankan Tamil refugees living in 107 camps spread across Tamil Nadu and another 36,000 staying in other states.

The AIADMK has been favouring dual citizenship because Sri Lankan Tamils have immovable assets in Sri Lanka, Sathyananth argued.

"It is learnt that the Indian Constitution does not stand in the way of granting dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils. If need be the Union Government should make an amendment for that matter and also work towards entering into a treaty with the Sri Lankan government in order to protect their properties after the grant of dual citizenship to them," she demanded.

In another mention, R K Sinha (BJP) demanded a mechanism to check "biased" media coverage of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"For example, if a particular news channel runs a 30-minute bulletin on CAA, all of it are filled with public opinion and editorial against the CAA. At no point (do) such bulletins give space to counter opinion or even narrate what CAA says, set aside attempts to clarify misconceptions about CAA," he said.

Sinha said it appears that in the name of news and freedom of speech, such biased platforms are serving to publicise a narrative with vested interest and agenda.

He claimed that such media create an air of misinformation and negative image of the country, and violate basic principles of journalism and licence conditions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram