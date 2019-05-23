AIADMK Proves it Mettle in Tamil Nadu, Maintains Hold on Govt After Winning 9 Bypoll Seats

The AIADMK appears to be safe for now as it won 9 of the 22 bypoll seats, which saw polling alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Though the DMK swept the Tamil Nadu, winning most of the 38 seats, the party's hope to topple the state government were dashed after the AIADMK managed to secure the requisite number of 118 seats.Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, however, failed to secure even a single seat in the bypolls. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam also didn’t win even one seat despite creating ripples for his ' Hindu terror' remark.The AIADMK ensure that it gained more than 5 seats with Edappadi K Palaniswami proving that he is here to stay.In a statement to the electorate, the AIADMK said that its vote bank was intact and that its results were a complete negation of the Opposition’s remarks about the bleak future of the AIADMK.Palaniswamy further exhorted cadre who he said had been misdirected by “selfish entities”, an apparent reference to Dinakaran, and urged them to return to the AIADMK.The AMMK chief had time and again claimed that he was the real AIADMK saying that there are “sleeper cell's in the party, which had once been led by the firebrand leader JayalalithaaHe, however, tweeted saying: "We humbly accept the people's verdict. Victory and defeat are natural in politics. We will follow in the path shown by Amma and rise from the ashes like a phoenix. We will continue to fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu."For now, the AIADMK is happy with the bypolls results, particularly since it has been branded as a BJP slave. The bypolls also disprove theories about a creeping political vacuum in the AIADMK. Even in the faction driven party, Palaniswamy has managed to keep its flock together.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)