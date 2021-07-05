AIADMK Quotes Ambedkar in Opposition to Tamil Nadu Govt’s Stand on ‘Union Govt’

Two weeks after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government would continue to refer to the central government as ‘union government,’ the AIADMK has weighed in, pitching against the ruling government in the state.

Party coordinator O Panneerselvam slammed the state government and said it was not an appropriate usage, and instead held that ‘Government of India’ should be the term.

In a statement, Panneerselvam said: “According to BR Ambedkar, Union referred to India comprising various states and not the Indian government per se. So, union of states means it is a union comprising various states." He added that the DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi too called the centre as central government when his party was in power and passed various resolutions in the state assembly.

However, MK Stalin in his assembly speech dated June 24 said his party had made this suggestion in its election manifesto on 1957 itself. “We have used it and we will continue to use it," Stalin had added in his speech.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit had earlier lashed out at MK Stalin and said the DMK has a ‘ hidden agenda’ by calling the centre ‘union government’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here