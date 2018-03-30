With the Centre failing to meet a Supreme Court deadline to set up the Cauvery Management Board, the Tamil Nadu government is all set to file a contempt plea against it.According to a source, the petition will likely be filed on Saturday.On February 16, delivering its judgment, the Supreme Court set a deadline of six weeks for the Centre to frame a scheme for the implementation of the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) given in February 2007.The court, while dealing with appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the final award, had also stated that “no extension shall be granted for framing of the scheme on any ground.”Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in a tweet, said AIADMK will go on a hunger strike on April 2 on the issue. He wrote: “AIADMK will hold a hunger strike on April 2 in all districts demanding the Centre to set up Cauvery Management Board."Meawhile, DMK attacked both the BJP and the AIADMK over the non-constitution of Cauvery Management Board.Stalin, DMK Working president, in a statement, alleged that the ruling government was working overtime for the BJP's victory in Karnataka to escape from corruption cases.Post its executive council meet, DMK decided to stage a state-wide protest across Tamil Nadu. It will also convene an all-party meeting to discuss the future course of action. But it doesn’t end there. The DMK is all set to show black flags when PM Modi visits Chennai on April 15."DMK won’t file a contempt petition against the Centre as it is the state government's responsibility to take legal route. We will stage massive protests across Tamil Nadu after consulting other opposition parties. We will also show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Chennai on April 15 for failing to implement the verdict on Cauvery within the stipulated time. O Panneerselvam has been demanding all of us to wait. The state government held a high-level meeting yesterday but the outcome of the meet was not known. This is a corrupt government. If the AIADMK members resign, we will make our representatives resign as well. We have repeatedly sent letters to PMO on Cauvery but we haven't received a reply from them," said Stalin.BJP, however, says the delay is not keeping in mind the Karnataka elections."Since Karnataka government is not accepting the Centre's proposal, there is a delay. This is the final judgment of the SC and there is no way that politics is involved in this issue. Any government would try to abide by the SC judgment. Hence, there is no politics," said Narayanan Tirupathi, BJP spokesperson.